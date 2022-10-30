GHPC Update 20221030

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20221030.

This is a regular update, featuring several new features and bug fixes.

New additions

Just in time for Halloween, we've made a major change to night missions. Now, both the player and the AI forces will have the ability to call for illumination rounds to light up an area of the battlefield! Targets in the illuminated area become more visible to non-thermal optics, based on the amount of light reaching their position, until the illumination source is extinguished. Pact forces are now able to significantly close the detection gap after dark.

In keeping with the night vision theme, thermal optics are now realistically low in resolution for the first time ever! NATO players will notice that targets at long range appear blobby and unclear, making the day sight a far more attractive option for target identification. Some small flavor details, such as scan lines, are also present to spice up the visuals.

Thermal optics aren't the only ones affected in this update, though. Now all optics in vehicles are visibly affected by vibration and shake! The severity of this effect depends on the optic's stabilization quality and how fast the vehicle is moving. Some, like the main sight (GPS) on the Abrams tank, are barely affected even at high speeds. Others, like the optics of the M60 series, are so violently affected that it's not advisable to use them at all while on the move.

Speaking of vibration and shake, free look views are now affected by nearby explosions or concussion. Driving through an artillery barrage will produce severe disruption, and smaller events like large guns going off nearby will produce some kick as well. This is a small change but should make the immersion a little stronger.

For Pact armor fans, a notable change in this update is the introduction of the "gill armor" variant of the T-72M tank. This was an early attempt at making the T-72 more resistant to chemical energy (CE) threats, such as HEAT rounds, from frontal arc angles where the side of the hull was slightly visible. The armor panels attached to the sponsons are able to detonate CE warheads before they reach the actual hull armor, creating an air gap for the penetrator jet to cross. While not a guarantee of protection, this does affect the jet enough to allow the hull armor to save the tank in ideal conditions.

For a full list of changes, see the list below!

Changelog

Added T-72M "gill armor" variant with fold-out armor panels to enhance CE protection at the edges of the frontal arc

Added scanlines and lower resolution to thermal optics

Added scanline animation when refreshing thermal optics for a different zoom level

Added illumination flares (can be called from map view)

Added illumination flare influence to AI target spotting

Added head shake in exterior camera views

Added explosion kick to head shake for close range (affected by explosion size)

Added shake to gun sight reticles when driving (affected by optics construction and stabilization)

Added vibration blur to optics views

Added concussion blur for projectiles penetrating crew compartment and nearby explosions

Added backup gunner periscope to T-72 variants

Added destructibility to T-72 main gun sight

Added missile blast shield to BMP-1 gun sight during Malyutka launch

Added distance falloff effects to weapon sounds

Added M60A1 RISE (Passive) to campaigns

Improved audio stability

Changed TOW tripod thermal optics to early red type

Corrected zoom level of TOW tripod day sight

Removed non-working bloom slider

Removed developer controls for changing time of day

Fixed error in campaign template "Company Attack Seal" that would break the game

Fixed BMP-1 convoy number lamp having missing deactivated texture and displaying wrong digits of vehicle number

Fixed BRDM-2 missing number decals

Fixed HEAT jet calculations to make them properly degrade over air gaps

Fixed blur in optics having a different scale on different screen resolutions

Fixed M60A1 lamp controls not appearing in Q menu

Fixed vegetation LOD slider not working properly

Fixed label on WIP model for Leopard 1A1A2 in Grafenwoehr range

Thanks for playing!