Planetary Defense: An Orbital Turret Defense System update for 30 October 2022

The Button Patch

30 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch features a major change in the player interactions.

From now on you will have to CLICK the facility icon on the planet to activate it's panel instead of hovering the cursor over it

This change was brought on because the panels would pop up and conflict with the flow of shooting the Surface Cannon. It made the aiming at targets too close or on top of the planet difficult. Simply trying to get the cursor to the other side of the screen was more difficult because of the panel popping up. So now the flow of combat should not be interrupted unintentionally.

Another important change is a boost to the Sat-Turret's armor selection. The Armor of the Sat-Turret provides a chance to deflect hits and now the values are
Light : 7% > 13%
Medium : 13% > 21%
Heavy : 20% > 33%
Super Heavy : 33% > 41%

