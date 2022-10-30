LCV4.2.32 Patch

With this patch we're addressing a whole bunch of stability issues that seem to have cropped up with 4.2.31, and also just in general add lots of extra polish and tweaks.
We're approaching the public, main branch release of LCV4.2, and this patch should clear out a fair few hurdles to get there.
LCV4.2.32 Fixes & Improvements
- Improved the campaign hub engine production warnings to be variant specific
- Added rear chassis morph slider in advance trim settings
- Added mod name to mod body tooltip
- Added field to show percentage of preorders lost from adjusting the price in hub forecaster
- Added mod animatics
- Added Advanced Trim Widgets to allow custom widgets for manipulating fixtures & other data
- Tweaked compression progression vs octane requirements for high compression ratios
- Tweaked effects of AFR related exhaust gas temperature cooling
- Tweaked behavior of morph slider UI
- Fixed "Clone models and corresponding trims" button causing issues when deleting cloned cars
- Fixed inconsistent desirability based on save reload
- Fixed Lua error after deleting a trim in campaign and opening another trim
- Fixed Lua errors when changing model body on car with multiple trims
- Fixed forecaster button not being disabled for incomplete trims
- Fixed model body selection breaking calculations until another setting was changed
- Fixed closing the Create a New Car Project popup taking you to a blank screen
- Fixed issue with recall tooltip reference being mixed up
- Fixed filters for Markets being possible to set to no country
- Fixed engine testing not updating the flow bench
- Fixed FR cars sometimes showing red engine arrows when selecting an engine
- Fixed decimal places being shown for sales numbers
- Fixed UI not correctly displaying valve float error in some situations
- Fixed potential car sales not being summed but averaged for multiple selected regions
- Fixed situation with production forecaster breaking and giving NaNs
- Fixed MP_CustomPaint_MaterialExample not having material export settings
We'll continue work on this version with release candidates as we go forward. Your feedback and reports are much appreciated.
Cheers!
Changed depots in closedbeta branch