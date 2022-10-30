LCV4.2.32 Patch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

With this patch we're addressing a whole bunch of stability issues that seem to have cropped up with 4.2.31, and also just in general add lots of extra polish and tweaks.

We're approaching the public, main branch release of LCV4.2, and this patch should clear out a fair few hurdles to get there.

LCV4.2.32 Fixes & Improvements

Improved the campaign hub engine production warnings to be variant specific

Added rear chassis morph slider in advance trim settings

Added mod name to mod body tooltip

Added field to show percentage of preorders lost from adjusting the price in hub forecaster

Added mod animatics

Added Advanced Trim Widgets to allow custom widgets for manipulating fixtures & other data

Tweaked compression progression vs octane requirements for high compression ratios

Tweaked effects of AFR related exhaust gas temperature cooling

Tweaked behavior of morph slider UI

Fixed "Clone models and corresponding trims" button causing issues when deleting cloned cars

Fixed inconsistent desirability based on save reload

Fixed Lua error after deleting a trim in campaign and opening another trim

Fixed Lua errors when changing model body on car with multiple trims

Fixed forecaster button not being disabled for incomplete trims

Fixed model body selection breaking calculations until another setting was changed

Fixed closing the Create a New Car Project popup taking you to a blank screen

Fixed issue with recall tooltip reference being mixed up

Fixed filters for Markets being possible to set to no country

Fixed engine testing not updating the flow bench

Fixed FR cars sometimes showing red engine arrows when selecting an engine

Fixed decimal places being shown for sales numbers

Fixed UI not correctly displaying valve float error in some situations

Fixed potential car sales not being summed but averaged for multiple selected regions

Fixed situation with production forecaster breaking and giving NaNs

Fixed MP_CustomPaint_MaterialExample not having material export settings

We'll continue work on this version with release candidates as we go forward. Your feedback and reports are much appreciated.

Cheers!