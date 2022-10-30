 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brotato update for 30 October 2022

Update 0.6.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9832874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • Added Italian and Turkish

  • Replaced Danger II's effect "inflation is higher" with "elites and hordes appear" and Danger IV's effect "enemies drop less materials" with "more elites and hordes appear"

  • Added 3 elites and 2 enemies

  • Added 2 new characters + 2 new unlocks

  • Added 4 new challenges / achievements

  • Added 3 new weapons

  • Tweaked most waves (especially on Danger 1+)

  • Tweaked some hitboxes

  • Added the Medieval weapon set

  • Obliterator: bullet size increased, bullet color changed

  • Plasma Sledgehammer: explosion size & chance increased

  • Power Fist: explosion size increased

  • Thunder Sword: damage scaling increased

  • Taser: higher tiers scaling decreased

  • Slingshot: price increased

  • Shuriken: crit damage x1.25 => x1.5

  • Spiky Shield: decreased Armor scaling & damage, Support => Blunt, Medieval

  • Sword: Heavy => Medieval

  • Screwdriver: crit chance increased, damage now scales on Melee & Engineering

  • Pistol: price decreased

  • Laser Gun: cooldown slightly decreased

  • Warrior Helmet: -10% Speed => -5%

  • Potato: +1% Life steal, +1 Armor, +3% Dodge, price slightly decreased

  • Tractor: price decreased, tier IV => III, +60 Harvesting => +40, -10% Damage => -8%

  • Crown: price decreased, tier IV => III, +10 Harvesting => +0, +10% Harvesting interests => +8%

  • Coupon: -6% Item Price => -5%

  • Hunting Trophy: 50% chance to gain 1 gold on crit kill => 33%

  • Alien Baby: +5% Enemy Speed => +8%

  • Snail: -10% Enemy Speed => -5%, -5% Speed => -3%, price reduced

  • Ricochet: -50% Damage => -35%

  • Chunky => +25% Max HP modifications, +1% Damage for every 3 Max HP, +5 HP healed from consumables, -100% Lifesteal, -50% HP Regeneration and Dodge modifications, -100% Speed modifications, changed starting weapons

  • Soldier: +10% Speed

  • Multitasker: -6% Damage / weapon => -5%

  • Engineer: landmines no longer spawn grouped up, +50% Engineering modifications => +25%

  • Entrepreneur: -30% Item Price => -25%

  • Ranger: +33% Ranged Damage => +50%, +15% Crit Chance => +0, +100 Range => +50

  • Explorer can now start with a Hatchet when unlocked

  • Lucky: can now start with Screwdriver

  • Turrets now also target trees

  • Having negative Luck is less punishing

  • Burning ticks slower

  • Loot aliens now always drop a crate

  • Added an option to keep items locked between shops (instead of unlocking automatically when getting to the next shop)

  • Added an option to remove screen darkening when taking damage

  • Added an option to hide boss health bars

  • Added an option to stop pausing automatically when the game loses focus

  • Added an option to mute the game when it loses focus

  • Added an option to enable manual aiming when pressing the left mouse button

  • Added an option to highlight enemy projectiles

  • Pressing the left mouse button while using the "Mouse Only" mode now makes your character stop

FIXES

  • The game now automatically uses backup saves if your save is corrupted instead of crashing and recreates a file from your Steam achievements if all of your save files are corrupted
  • Fixed a bug where stat and inventory modifications during the last wave before quitting and resuming a run would be saved
  • Fixed a bug where stats based on other stats (Knight, Speedy) wouldn't get applied on resuming a run
  • Fixed a bug where temporary stats wouldn't be taken into account for stats based on other stats (Knight with Barricade)
  • Fixed a bug where multiple projectiles spawning at the same position would all get destroyed when hitting an enemy directly on top of them
  • Fixed a bug where the player health bar wouldn't be displayed at the beginning of a wave when starting with a Weird Ghost or a Sad Tomato
  • Fixed a bug where you could sometimes get multiple Unique items
  • Fixed a visual bug where the tooltip for HP Regeneration with Doctor wouldn't take into account the doubling effect for displaying it as hp / second
  • Fixed a bug where having negative Luck would sometimes give more chance of finding rare items instead of less
  • Fixed a bug where % Explosion Damage wouldn't apply to Rip and Tear explosions
  • Fixed a bug where Knockback wasn't applied on structures
  • Fixed a bug where Ugly Tooth wasn't applied on bosses
  • Fixed a bug where effects damaging a random enemy wouldn't hit bosses

Changed files in this update

Depot 1942281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link