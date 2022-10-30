Update 0.6.0.7

CHANGES
Added Italian and Turkish
Replaced Danger II's effect "inflation is higher" with "elites and hordes appear" and Danger IV's effect "enemies drop less materials" with "more elites and hordes appear"
Added 3 elites and 2 enemies
Added 2 new characters + 2 new unlocks
Added 4 new challenges / achievements
Added 3 new weapons
Tweaked most waves (especially on Danger 1+)
Tweaked some hitboxes
Added the Medieval weapon set
Obliterator: bullet size increased, bullet color changed
Plasma Sledgehammer: explosion size & chance increased
Power Fist: explosion size increased
Thunder Sword: damage scaling increased
Taser: higher tiers scaling decreased
Slingshot: price increased
Shuriken: crit damage x1.25 => x1.5
Spiky Shield: decreased Armor scaling & damage, Support => Blunt, Medieval
Sword: Heavy => Medieval
Screwdriver: crit chance increased, damage now scales on Melee & Engineering
Pistol: price decreased
Laser Gun: cooldown slightly decreased
Warrior Helmet: -10% Speed => -5%
Potato: +1% Life steal, +1 Armor, +3% Dodge, price slightly decreased
Tractor: price decreased, tier IV => III, +60 Harvesting => +40, -10% Damage => -8%
Crown: price decreased, tier IV => III, +10 Harvesting => +0, +10% Harvesting interests => +8%
Coupon: -6% Item Price => -5%
Hunting Trophy: 50% chance to gain 1 gold on crit kill => 33%
Alien Baby: +5% Enemy Speed => +8%
Snail: -10% Enemy Speed => -5%, -5% Speed => -3%, price reduced
Ricochet: -50% Damage => -35%
Chunky => +25% Max HP modifications, +1% Damage for every 3 Max HP, +5 HP healed from consumables, -100% Lifesteal, -50% HP Regeneration and Dodge modifications, -100% Speed modifications, changed starting weapons
Soldier: +10% Speed
Multitasker: -6% Damage / weapon => -5%
Engineer: landmines no longer spawn grouped up, +50% Engineering modifications => +25%
Entrepreneur: -30% Item Price => -25%
Ranger: +33% Ranged Damage => +50%, +15% Crit Chance => +0, +100 Range => +50
Explorer can now start with a Hatchet when unlocked
Lucky: can now start with Screwdriver
Turrets now also target trees
Having negative Luck is less punishing
Burning ticks slower
Loot aliens now always drop a crate
Added an option to keep items locked between shops (instead of unlocking automatically when getting to the next shop)
Added an option to remove screen darkening when taking damage
Added an option to hide boss health bars
Added an option to stop pausing automatically when the game loses focus
Added an option to mute the game when it loses focus
Added an option to enable manual aiming when pressing the left mouse button
Added an option to highlight enemy projectiles
Pressing the left mouse button while using the "Mouse Only" mode now makes your character stop
FIXES
- The game now automatically uses backup saves if your save is corrupted instead of crashing and recreates a file from your Steam achievements if all of your save files are corrupted
- Fixed a bug where stat and inventory modifications during the last wave before quitting and resuming a run would be saved
- Fixed a bug where stats based on other stats (Knight, Speedy) wouldn't get applied on resuming a run
- Fixed a bug where temporary stats wouldn't be taken into account for stats based on other stats (Knight with Barricade)
- Fixed a bug where multiple projectiles spawning at the same position would all get destroyed when hitting an enemy directly on top of them
- Fixed a bug where the player health bar wouldn't be displayed at the beginning of a wave when starting with a Weird Ghost or a Sad Tomato
- Fixed a bug where you could sometimes get multiple Unique items
- Fixed a visual bug where the tooltip for HP Regeneration with Doctor wouldn't take into account the doubling effect for displaying it as hp / second
- Fixed a bug where having negative Luck would sometimes give more chance of finding rare items instead of less
- Fixed a bug where % Explosion Damage wouldn't apply to Rip and Tear explosions
- Fixed a bug where Knockback wasn't applied on structures
- Fixed a bug where Ugly Tooth wasn't applied on bosses
- Fixed a bug where effects damaging a random enemy wouldn't hit bosses
