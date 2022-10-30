Update 0.6.0.7

Added Italian and Turkish

Replaced Danger II's effect "inflation is higher" with "elites and hordes appear" and Danger IV's effect "enemies drop less materials" with "more elites and hordes appear"

Added 3 elites and 2 enemies

Added 2 new characters + 2 new unlocks

Added 4 new challenges / achievements

Added 3 new weapons

Tweaked most waves (especially on Danger 1+)

Tweaked some hitboxes

Added the Medieval weapon set

Obliterator: bullet size increased, bullet color changed

Plasma Sledgehammer: explosion size & chance increased

Power Fist: explosion size increased

Thunder Sword: damage scaling increased

Taser: higher tiers scaling decreased

Slingshot: price increased

Shuriken: crit damage x1.25 => x1.5

Spiky Shield: decreased Armor scaling & damage, Support => Blunt, Medieval

Sword: Heavy => Medieval

Screwdriver: crit chance increased, damage now scales on Melee & Engineering

Pistol: price decreased

Laser Gun: cooldown slightly decreased

Warrior Helmet: -10% Speed => -5%

Potato: +1% Life steal, +1 Armor, +3% Dodge, price slightly decreased

Tractor: price decreased, tier IV => III, +60 Harvesting => +40, -10% Damage => -8%

Crown: price decreased, tier IV => III, +10 Harvesting => +0, +10% Harvesting interests => +8%

Coupon: -6% Item Price => -5%

Hunting Trophy: 50% chance to gain 1 gold on crit kill => 33%

Alien Baby: +5% Enemy Speed => +8%

Snail: -10% Enemy Speed => -5%, -5% Speed => -3%, price reduced

Ricochet: -50% Damage => -35%

Chunky => +25% Max HP modifications, +1% Damage for every 3 Max HP, +5 HP healed from consumables, -100% Lifesteal, -50% HP Regeneration and Dodge modifications, -100% Speed modifications, changed starting weapons

Soldier: +10% Speed

Multitasker: -6% Damage / weapon => -5%

Engineer: landmines no longer spawn grouped up, +50% Engineering modifications => +25%

Entrepreneur: -30% Item Price => -25%

Ranger: +33% Ranged Damage => +50%, +15% Crit Chance => +0, +100 Range => +50

Explorer can now start with a Hatchet when unlocked

Lucky: can now start with Screwdriver

Turrets now also target trees

Having negative Luck is less punishing

Burning ticks slower

Loot aliens now always drop a crate

Added an option to keep items locked between shops (instead of unlocking automatically when getting to the next shop)

Added an option to remove screen darkening when taking damage

Added an option to hide boss health bars

Added an option to stop pausing automatically when the game loses focus

Added an option to mute the game when it loses focus

Added an option to enable manual aiming when pressing the left mouse button

Added an option to highlight enemy projectiles