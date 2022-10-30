 Skip to content

Artifact update for 30 October 2022

0.72.3 - Release and Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+Added a couple of stalker images where appropriate, and more to come
+Added new background image for Upper Campus
+Added new background image for recreation center
+Added new background image for arboretum encounter
+Added skin colors to character customizer
Improved character customizer formatting
The poster in Mikah's room now automatically collapses (visually, not narratively) after the first few visits
Fixed issue in some scenarios where Huong's frenzy would not display properly
Fixed some options in the customizer incorrectly displaying
Fixed Call of the Broodmother upgrade disappearing after purchasing Bimbofy
Fixed stray Maya birthing image
Re-aligned bust images
Changed sidebar formatting in regards to the fast travel
*Made the scrollbar a bit wider, and the track a bit darker

