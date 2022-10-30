0.72.3 - Release and Changelog

+Added a couple of stalker images where appropriate, and more to come

+Added new background image for Upper Campus

+Added new background image for recreation center

+Added new background image for arboretum encounter

+Added skin colors to character customizer

Improved character customizer formatting

The poster in Mikah's room now automatically collapses (visually, not narratively) after the first few visits

Fixed issue in some scenarios where Huong's frenzy would not display properly

Fixed some options in the customizer incorrectly displaying

Fixed Call of the Broodmother upgrade disappearing after purchasing Bimbofy

Fixed stray Maya birthing image

Re-aligned bust images

Changed sidebar formatting in regards to the fast travel

*Made the scrollbar a bit wider, and the track a bit darker