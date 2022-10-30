HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM MULTIPLAYER

Good Afternoon! Everyone! Over 2 months of bread pain 🍞 so I added multiplayer there is a limit of 20 players that can play at the same time so I added that you'll get kicked for AFKing (Make sure that you enabled your firewall or you cant join and no one can join your game)

Bug Fixes:

If you decide to jump off the map you'll return to the main menu

Ill be live at 7PM EST today

achievements? Next week! (Sunday Nov 6)

Since it be funcy studios 1st anniversary it be Party mode will you find 2 LIMTED Edition Easter

SO u know I am just gamin rn