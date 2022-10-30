Mode without enemies is here!

A mode without enemies has been added to the game.

You need to start a new game if you want to play without enemies.

When you start a new game, a window with world settings will appear (there is only one setting now) in these settings you can uncheck "Enemies" and your game will be without enemies.

But.. I recommend playing the game with enemies because the game was originally designed that way.

What are the disadvantages of playing without enemies?

You will not have recipes that are related to combat, but there will be those that are needed to complete the game.

You will not be able to create robots and place them.

You will not be able to create turrets and mortars, as well as ammunition for some of them.

Robot control buttons are hidden in the mode without enemies.

Some upgrades are not available in this mode (those related to combat).

Upgrade materials are obtained from broken robots that you will come across in the game world, one broken robot appears every 3.5 minutes in the active region. Broken robots do not disappear on their own.

The mode has just appeared and there may be bugs or imbalance of upgrades. If you encounter something similar - write to the game's discord, where I will see your message immediately (if I'm not sleeping at that moment).