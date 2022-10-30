Gamepad input is finally upon us!

You asked so you got it- gamepad input support.

I only tested it on one specific xbox controller I got so if you encounter any bugs please let me know :)

Also if you mapped your gamepad to keyboard / mouse events (ie to simulate keyboard arrows from gamepad) you might want to disable that, although it should work regardless.

Changes:

Updated Shaku version to support Gamepad input.

Added Gamepad support.

Improved player input in general.

Added level up menu grace time to prevent accidental skill selection.

Improved Mace weapon.

Cheers!