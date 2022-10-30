Patch 1.04

-New: Metas.

Metas have been added to turn based combat.

When your metas max you can turn them in to do critical strikes.

Metas fluxuate over time.

Most skill use will also affect your Metas.

-New/Change: The turn's elapsed time is shown. Turns last 20 seconds if you didn't already know.

You can turn the display off of this timer in Options.

-Fix: An inventory Scaling issues at higher resolution.

-New/Change: Candies and Meta Candies can be found in loot bags.

-Change/New: Added some Meta Candy Cache to Temple Way.

Have a Happy Halloween!