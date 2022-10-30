 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Redaxium 2 update for 30 October 2022

Patch 1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 9832454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New: Metas.
Metas have been added to turn based combat.
When your metas max you can turn them in to do critical strikes.
Metas fluxuate over time.
Most skill use will also affect your Metas.
-New/Change: The turn's elapsed time is shown. Turns last 20 seconds if you didn't already know.
You can turn the display off of this timer in Options.
-Fix: An inventory Scaling issues at higher resolution.
-New/Change: Candies and Meta Candies can be found in loot bags.
-Change/New: Added some Meta Candy Cache to Temple Way.

Have a Happy Halloween!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2023252
  • Loading history…
Depot 2023253
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link