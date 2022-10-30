Update Notes for Oct 22

This month's update brings a new level for you to test.

As you can tell from the latest levels, some things aren't done, like decorations, vegetation and in some places some pickups missing.

This is to make level development a bit faster leaving all those missing elements to the fine tuning and tweaking at the end.

I hope you enjoy! please report any issue, here or at the Discord channel.

Additions

Level 2-5 is now available for you to test. Please provide feedback, any feedback..

Changes

Added a “forgiveness threshold” to the jump ability to allow the ball to jump up to ~200ms after it leaves the ground.

Changes to lasers to make them look better when they reflect a surface.

Fixes

Fixed shield ability’s pickup still spawns after subsequent plays of level 2-4, even if you have already picked it up and finished the level.

Added a workaround to Unity’s known issue (which they simply won’t fix) for the water shader that causes wrong lighting and shadows.

Fixed ripples not being rendered correctly.