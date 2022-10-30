Brookhaven Update 1.2.0



Happy Samhain, witches!

Update Changelog:

Cloud Saving is now available. 'Load Backup' will always default to the files on your computer.

is now available. 'Load Backup' will always default to the files on your computer. Added an introduction cutscene when you start the game.

when you start the game. Added a ‘ sale’ symbol above the backpack as a reminder.

as a reminder. Added an extra-safety precaution to the chest when you want to destroy it. Mouse must be touching the chest when your pickaxe is being used . This should prevent accidental removal of the chest.

when you want to destroy it. . This should prevent accidental removal of the chest. Removed the bulk of the tutorial when you start a new game, you can now only find the large tutorial in the Settings or by pressing ‘H’ for help (which is explained in the starter tutorial).

(which is explained in the starter tutorial). Increased ORE rate for Copper, Iron, and Gold from 10% to 30% for all dungeon floors. Naslite ore remains at 10%. The best place for Ore remains to be Unwritten Lands with a 50% chance per rock spawned.

for Copper, Iron, and Gold from 10% to 30% for all dungeon floors. Naslite ore remains at 10%. The best place for Ore remains to be Unwritten Lands with a 50% chance per rock spawned. Doubled the price to sell crops for. This should help gold-flow in the early game.

This should help gold-flow in the early game. Improved the character creation screen when using a controller.

Clarified the wording in the inventory for 'split item held' and 'drop onto floor' .

. For controllers: Added 'B' to back out of menus (original key is Start, but both will work now). Exception for Inventory and Vendor since 'B' is used to move items.

(original key is Start, but both will work now). Exception for Inventory and Vendor since 'B' is used to move items. For Mouse and Keyboard: Gift Confirmation will pop-up when gifting an NPC.

will pop-up when gifting an NPC. Re-worked local co-op player 2.

Updated Demo version to 1.2.0

version to 1.2.0 New artwork for Steam Library and store page. ːSquirrelNutː

Seeing as Brookhaven is fully-developed with 50+ hours of game content, I've been multi-tasking with a new game that will be released next year. I'll have an announcement soon on the Discord, but for now here's a teaser for what the game is about (spoiler: it's monster fusing and you'll even see familiar faces there). ːTurnipIdleː



Please consider leaving a review if you haven't already. As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam Discussions or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,

Little_Amethyst

Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter