Hard-Life update for 30 October 2022

Updates

Updates

Hard-Life update for 30 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Hard-Life Closed Beta owners,

Hello - We are pushing update for the 30th for everyone - Patreon users will have an included techdemo map and medkit weapon (explained in changelog) we are creating and will continue updates on a monthly basis for Patreon users only . Other users will have to wait until a situation like this happens again where we feel the need to update closed beta.

Between June (Last Closed Beta Release) to September Changelog

  • A Lot.

Most of the new patch list includes (Month between September & October)

  • Barney no longer reloads twice
  • Barney does not forever loop victorydance
  • Barney now can punch if within range
  • weapon_heal finally makes its debut (A work in progress at this time - Includes 4 Versions of Modes which are being tested)(PATREON VERSION ONLY)
  • If you are full on medkits you will receive weapon_heal to heal later (5 medkits max) (PATREON VERSION ONLY)
  • Egon has been multiplayer lag fixed
  • Flashlight in multiplayer (from testing) shows no longer flickering (if more people possible flickering may happen) - Can be adjusted with sv_flashlightdecay #
  • Kingpin sounds added
  • HARD_1A3 Sound & BSP Changes
  • HARD_1A2 , HARD_1A4G , HARD_1A4I, HARD_1A4J, HARD_1A4K, HARD_2a2C, HARD_2A2D, HARD_2A2E (Included changes and fixed for multiplayer function)
  • Crossbow Revamped / Sounds / Model / Programming
  • Maintenance Gas Mask model revamped
  • monster_bos_dead (Dead Props) now use animation's they are supposed to (Randomly)
  • monster_bos_dead included maintenance skin 1/2
  • monstermaker brush version (spawns within random area of brush , cannot have intersecting brushes & edges should not be close to area's that do not fit a human hull size
  • Intro now included (Like Old Times) PS : Pressing ESCAPE causes it to pause
  • Assassins now have test lasers
  • FGD Updated with new entities
  • item_security model swappable via map (FGD Must be updated)
  • Obviously much more fixes that I can't seem to remember at this time

We're also on discord playing multiplayer later today. Join the #nonsense voice channel. If you're an introvert just mute yourself . All are welcome.

Changed files in this update

Hard-Life Content Depot 850871
  • Loading history…
