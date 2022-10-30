Hello Hard-Life Closed Beta owners,

Hello - We are pushing update for the 30th for everyone - Patreon users will have an included techdemo map and medkit weapon (explained in changelog) we are creating and will continue updates on a monthly basis for Patreon users only . Other users will have to wait until a situation like this happens again where we feel the need to update closed beta.

Between June (Last Closed Beta Release) to September Changelog

A Lot.

Most of the new patch list includes (Month between September & October)

Barney no longer reloads twice

Barney does not forever loop victorydance

Barney now can punch if within range

weapon_heal finally makes its debut (A work in progress at this time - Includes 4 Versions of Modes which are being tested)(PATREON VERSION ONLY)

If you are full on medkits you will receive weapon_heal to heal later (5 medkits max) (PATREON VERSION ONLY)

Egon has been multiplayer lag fixed

Flashlight in multiplayer (from testing) shows no longer flickering (if more people possible flickering may happen) - Can be adjusted with sv_flashlightdecay #

Kingpin sounds added

HARD_1A3 Sound & BSP Changes

HARD_1A2 , HARD_1A4G , HARD_1A4I, HARD_1A4J, HARD_1A4K, HARD_2a2C, HARD_2A2D, HARD_2A2E (Included changes and fixed for multiplayer function)

Crossbow Revamped / Sounds / Model / Programming

Maintenance Gas Mask model revamped

monster_bos_dead (Dead Props) now use animation's they are supposed to (Randomly)

monster_bos_dead included maintenance skin 1/2

monstermaker brush version (spawns within random area of brush , cannot have intersecting brushes & edges should not be close to area's that do not fit a human hull size

Intro now included (Like Old Times) PS : Pressing ESCAPE causes it to pause

Assassins now have test lasers

FGD Updated with new entities

item_security model swappable via map (FGD Must be updated)

Obviously much more fixes that I can't seem to remember at this time

We're also on discord playing multiplayer later today. Join the #nonsense voice channel. If you're an introvert just mute yourself . All are welcome.