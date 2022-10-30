 Skip to content

Graffiti Battle update for 30 October 2022

Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.3.3

Patch 1.3.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Computer: Optimized drag and drop for apps.

  • Crafting: Added more kitchen crafting recipes.

  • Crafting: Added related crafting items to vendor.

  • Painting: Added a freestyle painting mode. The new mode is currently tested and active per default. This feature is still under development.

  • Updated game default render settings. This is a test with the aim to improve performances. You can always enable / disable shadows and other graphic settings from the game graphics settings menu.

  • Optimized interactables, all items and actors should now be interactable by mouse click or pressing E when standing nearby. Though interaction per key input may fail when not properly facing the interactable target. This will likely be improved in the future.

  • Feature: Climbing added, level content still requires tweaking in regards to what is climbable what is not.

