Computer: Optimized drag and drop for apps.
Crafting: Added more kitchen crafting recipes.
Crafting: Added related crafting items to vendor.
Painting: Added a freestyle painting mode. The new mode is currently tested and active per default. This feature is still under development.
Updated game default render settings. This is a test with the aim to improve performances. You can always enable / disable shadows and other graphic settings from the game graphics settings menu.
Optimized interactables, all items and actors should now be interactable by mouse click or pressing E when standing nearby. Though interaction per key input may fail when not properly facing the interactable target. This will likely be improved in the future.
Feature: Climbing added, level content still requires tweaking in regards to what is climbable what is not.
Graffiti Battle update for 30 October 2022
Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.3.3
