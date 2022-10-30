Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.3.3

Computer: Optimized drag and drop for apps.

Crafting: Added more kitchen crafting recipes.

Crafting: Added related crafting items to vendor.

Painting: Added a freestyle painting mode. The new mode is currently tested and active per default. This feature is still under development.

Updated game default render settings. This is a test with the aim to improve performances. You can always enable / disable shadows and other graphic settings from the game graphics settings menu.

Optimized interactables, all items and actors should now be interactable by mouse click or pressing E when standing nearby. Though interaction per key input may fail when not properly facing the interactable target. This will likely be improved in the future.