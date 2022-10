Hi all! We are happy to announce a huge update for Fire All Humans, which improves quality of life to the game and adds exciting new features, including, but not limited to;

-New post processing effects, with funny explosion, screen shakes, CA and bloom and colouring updates.

-New levels to take on!

-New abilities for the humans!

QOL:

-Bug fixes and performance improvements

Note: This release is currently in beta and subject to further changes and updates.