The last patch 0.1.7 is now live!

You read that right. This will be our last patch for Quasimorphosis: Exordium. From now on, we're fully focusing on the main game: Quasimorphosis.

We appreciate all and everyone who played the demo and will continue to do so, providing their feedback. You're breathtaking! Your continious feedback is greatly helping us shape the future of Quasimorphosis. Be sure to drop in to our Discord and let us know what you think!

Now, let's look at what's new in Quasimorphosis: Exordium 0.1.7.

GAMEPLAY & BALANCE

Replaced the in-game soundtrack, added sounds to some interactions (door destruction, failed repairs and some others), corrected the volume of some individual sounds.

Added firing modes for small arms and techniques for melee weapons. You can change the fire mode on the current weapon panel at the top left of the HUD or by pressing the Q key. Changing the mode of fire does not take up the player's turn.

Reworked the weapon reload mechanics: reloading in the enemy's line of sight now allows you to move your character. Any way of reloading a weapon in the inventory will also cost the number of moves equal to the duration of reloading this weapon. Reloading from unloading vest now speeds up reloading by one turn.

Redesigned the starting level.

Balanced the drop chance of armor and high-tier weapons.

Monsters now will not skip turns when moving to attack the player.

Monsters do significantly more damage; an encounter with a demon is likely to result in the death of the character.

Doors automatically close a few turns after being opened.

Standardized and changed item stack sizes for different item groups.

Demons now deal cold damage and there is no longer a delay in their actions immediately after eccolapse.

Changed the colliders size of some objects on the map, so they occupy fewer tiles than before.

Now when attempting to melee a broken door (highlighted in red) there will be a weapon melee attack against the door.

An item that has a max durability that is lower than the repair penalty will turn into a "trash" item when it is repaired.

Reloading with R will now first spend the stack with the smallest number of rounds within one container. (i.e. if there are several suitable stacks in the backpack, they will be sorted by number of ammo, ammo in the unloading vest will not be taken into account when sorting).

Unloading vest gives only one free action per turn.

Fire will gradually destroy items within the cell with fire if they have a durability reserve: by 5 durability units per turn.

Empty containers and enemy corpses are available for interaction, they are highlighted by a gray frame when hovering the cursor.

The Dr. Jones Surgical Kit now allows you to select a body part when healing, all wounds will be removed from that part.

Killed demons drop "skulls" that strengthen the character for the entire time until their death.

Halloween is also celebrated in Saturn's brahmfatura, with some demons carrying pumpkins instead of skulls (caution, explosive!).

UX

Added the option to change the screen resolution and screen mode in the settings menu. The default is windowed fullscreen mode.

Added panels to display changes in health (lower left corner of HUD) and quasimorphosis level (lower right corner of HUD) in the last turn.

When dragging an item, the allowed area under the item will now be displayed according to the size of the dragged item.

Pressing Left Alt will highlight all interactive objects, items, and enemies in sight.

If a backpack or an unloading vest is broken and there is a risk of items falling out, a warning bar will be shown at the bottom left of the screen.

The weapon tooltip will now display the number of rounds per shot in the current mode of fire.

The gun tooltip highlights the currently loaded ammo with a yellow frame.

Unloading vest slots no longer appear on the screen if there are no items in the vest itself.

TECHNICAL DEBT

The game engine has been updated from Unity 2019.4.13f1 to Unity 2021.3.9f1.

Refactoring of the item system necessary for further game features.

FIXES

The player's character made an extra move when an enemy was in the field of view if there were no enemies in the field of view during the previous turn.

Monsters didn’t spend a turn while attacking or opening doors.

Explosions no longer cause damage through closed doors.

Antibiotics now remove an infected wound completely if the infection is less than 0.

In Somnia phase, monsters did not chase the approaching player after the attack.

Ammo in the weapon isn’t resetting to default after loading the game now.

Removed the ability to throw grenades and knives or shoot simultaneously if the cursor is over the enemy.

Double explosion of barrels is fixed.

Fixed wounds with infection are now displayed in their correct colour in the wound panel (HUD).

Knife throwing didn’t count as an action, so the corresponding wounds didn’t cause the corresponding damage.

Throwing grenades always spent a turn even if the throw was cancelled.

If you try to pick up items while the inventory is full, they will be added to existing stacks if possible.

Fixed display of a flying demon corpse over an abyss.

Fixed the large demons shadow display when they are outside the field of view.

Fixed a bug where monsters didn't make sounds of taking postmortem damage.

Various localization fixes.

Fixed the position of item tooltips on the screen.

See you on Saturn's orbit!