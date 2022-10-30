 Skip to content

Planet S update for 30 October 2022

Planet S Version 0.3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Here are a couple of fixes that address a couple of bugs! Some of these fixes were already shadow dropped as a hotfix during the last two days but are listed here for completness!

Quality of Life:

  • You can now delete an item stack from the inventory of a spaceship by shift + right clicking it

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that caused the first spaceship to not work correctly after loading a savegame from before version 0.3.0
  • Fixed an issue that caused the trader to desync in multiplayer (only a visual bug, didnt cause an actual desync)
  • Fixed an issue that caused the dairy, charcoal kiln and fracking tower to not work at all
  • Fixed biofibres not showing up in the statistics menu
  • Fixed a desync related to diplomatic treaties containing money gifts/demands
  • Fixed a UI icon alignment issue in the diplomacy menu

TeamJA

