Planet S Version 0.3.1

Here are a couple of fixes that address a couple of bugs! Some of these fixes were already shadow dropped as a hotfix during the last two days but are listed here for completness!
Quality of Life:
- You can now delete an item stack from the inventory of a spaceship by shift + right clicking it
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue that caused the first spaceship to not work correctly after loading a savegame from before version 0.3.0
- Fixed an issue that caused the trader to desync in multiplayer (only a visual bug, didnt cause an actual desync)
- Fixed an issue that caused the dairy, charcoal kiln and fracking tower to not work at all
- Fixed biofibres not showing up in the statistics menu
- Fixed a desync related to diplomatic treaties containing money gifts/demands
- Fixed a UI icon alignment issue in the diplomacy menu
