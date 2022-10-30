Planet S Version 0.3.1

Hey everyone!

Here are a couple of fixes that address a couple of bugs! Some of these fixes were already shadow dropped as a hotfix during the last two days but are listed here for completness!

Quality of Life:

You can now delete an item stack from the inventory of a spaceship by shift + right clicking it

Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue that caused the first spaceship to not work correctly after loading a savegame from before version 0.3.0

Fixed an issue that caused the trader to desync in multiplayer (only a visual bug, didnt cause an actual desync)

Fixed an issue that caused the dairy, charcoal kiln and fracking tower to not work at all

Fixed biofibres not showing up in the statistics menu

Fixed a desync related to diplomatic treaties containing money gifts/demands

Fixed a UI icon alignment issue in the diplomacy menu

TeamJA