Beta Update 1.4 - Happy Halloween 🦇

Hey all, and happy Halloween! 👻
For the past month, I have been pushing out frequent updates to the Level Builder. These updates all contained new features, improvements, and fixes. I decided to intentionally roll out these features in frequent, smaller updates to iterate upon them and gather feedback quickly while keeping the Level Builder fresh and exciting!
Today, I'm releasing the final update of the month - Beta 1.4! That means all these features are all available on Steam right now! These four smaller updates together have contributed towards what I like to call the next major version of the Level Builder - version 2.0 - because there's so many features and improvements since the first public version released last month!
I've tried to prioritize adding the most useful and highly requested features. Check out this trailer showing most of the new features added in Beta 1.1 - Beta 1.4, the four Level Builder updates released throughout October 📅
Thank you all for the feedback and suggestions so far, it has been very helpful!
Enjoy, and happy building! ♥
- Pattrigue
Changelog:
LEVEL BUILDER:
- Added procedurally generated tile decoration
- Added One-way Platforms
- Added Grumbats
- Added customizable shortcuts for build tools and commonly accessed menus
- Updated the Control Mapper UI: It now features a new, more readable layout, and a category for gameplay and Level Builder bindings respectively
- My Levels menu now opens automatically upon first entering the Level Builder
- Fixed slope tiles sometimes showing visual artifacts
- Fixed being able to create slope peaks
- Fixed slope corners connecting to tiles in a different brush
- Fixed the checkmark icon in the Theme Selector menu not resetting when creating a new level
- Fixed the hotbar not resetting upon creating a new level
GENERAL:
- Implemented a custom trigger system to prevent phasing through Character Barriers on lower framerates
- Updated the sound system to prevent unpleasant, loud sounds caused by the same sound effect playing multiple times on the same frame
- Rewrote the camera's vertical movement; it is now smoother and no longer as snappy
- Fixed the white flash during a lightning strike in the intro cutscene rendering above the pause menu
