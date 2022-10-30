Beta Update 1.4 - Happy Halloween 🦇

Hey all, and happy Halloween! 👻

For the past month, I have been pushing out frequent updates to the Level Builder. These updates all contained new features, improvements, and fixes. I decided to intentionally roll out these features in frequent, smaller updates to iterate upon them and gather feedback quickly while keeping the Level Builder fresh and exciting!

Today, I'm releasing the final update of the month - Beta 1.4! That means all these features are all available on Steam right now! These four smaller updates together have contributed towards what I like to call the next major version of the Level Builder - version 2.0 - because there's so many features and improvements since the first public version released last month!

I've tried to prioritize adding the most useful and highly requested features. Check out this trailer showing most of the new features added in Beta 1.1 - Beta 1.4, the four Level Builder updates released throughout October 📅

Thank you all for the feedback and suggestions so far, it has been very helpful!

Enjoy, and happy building! ♥

Pattrigue

Changelog:

LEVEL BUILDER:

Added procedurally generated tile decoration

Added One-way Platforms

Added Grumbats

Added customizable shortcuts for build tools and commonly accessed menus

Updated the Control Mapper UI: It now features a new, more readable layout, and a category for gameplay and Level Builder bindings respectively

My Levels menu now opens automatically upon first entering the Level Builder

Fixed slope tiles sometimes showing visual artifacts

Fixed being able to create slope peaks

Fixed slope corners connecting to tiles in a different brush

Fixed the checkmark icon in the Theme Selector menu not resetting when creating a new level

Fixed the hotbar not resetting upon creating a new level

GENERAL: