 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Meaning update for 30 October 2022

Patch 0.1.2B

Share · View all patches · Build 9831622 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

#Features

  • Added support for:
    Korean
    Chinese
    German
    Polish
    French
    Russian
    Spansih
    Ukrainian

#Working on

  • Adding VR support in the near feature
  • Adding more languages to the game

#Known bugs

  • We are still working on fixing the achievements as soon as possible
  • Serialization of the map

** Special thanks to yejun_2003 for suggesting features and everyone else in the forums and or comunity! [b]

[b]We appreciate all the feedback and are really thankful for all the support!**

Changed files in this update

Depot 2000481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link