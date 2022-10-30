Patch 0.1.2B

#Features
- Added support for:
Korean
Chinese
German
Polish
French
Russian
Spansih
Ukrainian
#Working on
- Adding VR support in the near feature
- Adding more languages to the game
#Known bugs
- We are still working on fixing the achievements as soon as possible
- Serialization of the map
** Special thanks to yejun_2003 for suggesting features and everyone else in the forums and or comunity! [b]
[b]We appreciate all the feedback and are really thankful for all the support!**
Changed files in this update