Patch 0.1.2B

Build 9831622 · Last edited 30 October 2022 – 14:46:10 UTC by Wendy

#Features

Added support for:

Korean

Chinese

German

Polish

French

Russian

Spansih

Ukrainian

#Working on

Adding VR support in the near feature

Adding more languages to the game

#Known bugs

We are still working on fixing the achievements as soon as possible

Serialization of the map

** Special thanks to yejun_2003 for suggesting features and everyone else in the forums and or comunity! [b]

[b]We appreciate all the feedback and are really thankful for all the support!**