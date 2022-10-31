Version 1.5.41

Share · View all patches · Build 9831621 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 08:59:05 UTC by Wendy

The second beta series for version 1.5 is now finished, and it is now the default game version. It includes a lot of fixes and some new features:

Custom leg timing: set the exact time a train should take between two line stations.

Better late train estimation: late trains are now capable of detecting they are late much sooner in their trip, accelerating earlier to make up for it.

Conflict visualization in the platform table: highlights when two or more line stops happen at the same time in the same platform.

Line services: create a new version of an existing line with private timings, which remains synchronized to the original line.

For more details on these new features check the October devblog:

https://carloscarrasco.com/nimby-rails-october-2022/

And for the full, detailed version changelog check the beta thread in the forum:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1134710/discussions/0/3321988498660991049/