Machina Blade update for 30 October 2022

1.03 Update

1.03 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9831607

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Achievements are finally here!

There's a total of 32 achievements for you to get. Some are retroactive so you wont lose your progress completely if you already played the game a bunch.

Have fun getting them all!

