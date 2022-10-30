1.03 Update

Achievements are finally here!
There's a total of 32 achievements for you to get. Some are retroactive so you wont lose your progress completely if you already played the game a bunch.
Have fun getting them all!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
There's a total of 32 achievements for you to get. Some are retroactive so you wont lose your progress completely if you already played the game a bunch.
Have fun getting them all!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update