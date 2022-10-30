Hey there!

After a long year, Vacuum Pilot is leaving Early Access.

We have made a lot of progress during Early Access, including improved graphics, improved mouse responsiveness, online ghosts, overhauled customization options, improved User Interfaces and most importantly: A ton of bug fixes to improve the player experience.

Leaving Early Access does not mean that we are done with developing the game!

We do however think that the game is now polished enough and features enough content to be considered a full game.

We will continue to work on new levels, game modes, bug fixes and other improvements to the game!

1.0.0 Patch Notes

New XP reward algorithm

New XP animations after finishing a level

New Level up animations

Bug fixes

Early Access summary

Here's a summary of the most important changes we have made during Early Access:

0.6.3

New Halloween Level

New Halloween cosmetic pack

Editor: Fixed a bug in which the selected object was not resized correctly when pressing the R key

0.6.2

Improved ship customization: Ship parts and colors can now be selected independently from one another. This means that any ship part can be combined with any color.

Completing a level in Free Mode will now give a small amount of XP if no medal time was reached

0.6.1

Added a customizable keybinding to show/hide ghosts

Added a new "Press Enter/Ctrl to restart" hint when crashing while the current time is beyond bronze time.

0.6.0

10 new levels have been added

Two new customizable space ships have been added

Specific ghosts can now be downloaded and displayed

It's now possible to watch replays of other users after downloading their ghost

The in-game UI now displays all medal times of the current level

Your current steam avatar is now shown in the XP card

Support for more aspect ratios and resolutions

The in-game text chat can now be disabled in the game settings

Added a customizable keybinding to activate the mouse cursor in-game to interact with the leaderboards

Added a customizable keybinding to show/hide other players

Added a customizable keybinding to show/hide your current speed

Editor: Objects can now be moved to the front or background by using the page up/page down

keys

keys Editor: Objects can now be rotated more precisely by using the Q and E keys

Editor: Selected objects now display their current rotation while in precision mode

0.5.11

Improved text chat

Support for chinese and thai usernames

0.5.10

Reduced ram usage

Faster start up time

Improved fonts

0.5.9

Added a new "Fast start" option which speeds up the level start countdown

0.5.7

Added new sounds when interacting with checkpoints and buttons.

Editor: Fixed a crash which was caused by deleting a group of objects and then pressing R or the middle mouse button

0.5.6

Added a new level

Visual UI improvements

0.5.5

Improved the time it took to load the list of all subscribed custom levels within the Free Mode level selection

Editor: Objects in the selection box are now highlighted before they are selected

0.5.4

Support for custom keybindings

Editor: Added a contextual help dialog that shows all available actions

Editor: It is now possible to select and modify multiple objects at once

Editor: It is now possible to create custom props and share them

0.5.3

Added Steam achievements

Added an option to disable respawns at checkpoints

0.5.2

Fixed a bug that caused the ship to accelerate faster than intended in some circumstances

0.5.1

Adjustable camera zoom

0.5.0

Improved graphics and new background colors for every single level

Improved Lighting and performance

Ghosts of other players are now visible

Added leaderboards to Arcade Mode

Reduced mouse movement delay

The mouse is now locked to the game window during a race

Main Menu overhaul

Settings Menu overhaul

Editor: Added a color mixer which allows you to choose every possible color for colorable objects.

0.4.2a

Improved online multiplayer netcode

Explosions of other players are now visible

New color blind mode

