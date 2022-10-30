Beta Hotfix - v0.91

Share · View all patches · Build 9831535 · Last edited 30 October 2022 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hey hey everyone!

We hope you all are doing well. A huge thank you to everyone who's been playing and enjoying the beta so far. We're extremely glad you like the game so far, and trust us, there's more to come!

This patch should solve most of the issues since launch. Also, we've managed to make the game a little more...spooky. Here's all the changes in this patch:

Version v0.91-beta

Added Halloween decorations around the map

Fixed cutoff text in the settings

The shop is now open for business!

Store no longer bugs out when switching to the tab

Players can now spend their gold that they earn in games

New Halloween costumes. These are limited time, exclusive to the beta only!

Removed launcher type weapons (these were just test items)

Added new version number to the game

Fixed animation issues with "Beta Tester Craig" skin

Fixed some players not getting the "Beta Tester Craig" skin

Fixed incorrect name display

This was a relatively small patch mainly made to get the Halloween build out before, well, before Halloween ends of course! We're aware of other issues, and are working on a patch for those problems. We expect another patch to be rolled out hopefully early next week.

See you soon!