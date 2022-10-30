 Skip to content

Fortune: Rewritten Playtest update for 30 October 2022

Beta Hotfix - v0.91

Build 9831535

Hey hey everyone!

We hope you all are doing well. A huge thank you to everyone who's been playing and enjoying the beta so far. We're extremely glad you like the game so far, and trust us, there's more to come!

This patch should solve most of the issues since launch. Also, we've managed to make the game a little more...spooky. Here's all the changes in this patch:

Version v0.91-beta

  • Added Halloween decorations around the map

  • Fixed cutoff text in the settings

  • The shop is now open for business!

  • Store no longer bugs out when switching to the tab

  • Players can now spend their gold that they earn in games

  • New Halloween costumes. These are limited time, exclusive to the beta only!

  • Removed launcher type weapons (these were just test items)

  • Added new version number to the game

  • Fixed animation issues with "Beta Tester Craig" skin

  • Fixed some players not getting the "Beta Tester Craig" skin

  • Fixed incorrect name display

This was a relatively small patch mainly made to get the Halloween build out before, well, before Halloween ends of course! We're aware of other issues, and are working on a patch for those problems. We expect another patch to be rolled out hopefully early next week.

See you soon!

