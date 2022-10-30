PART 2 OFFICIAL RELEASE !

It's finally out ! Enjoy !

This part ends exactly where I initially intended the 'true Demo' to end.

It's a very important ending point to understand where this story is going.

If you want to be updated for the future of this game, don't hesitate to Follow me on Twitter or Join the Discord !

Author's note :

With how little time I have to work on this game, I have decided to concentrate on promoting the game instead of 'just' working on it because it won't be good in the long run if I can't have a decent audience following this project.

So expect to see me work on very short bonus games (in the same universe/story) that I'll release on Itchio to promote the main game.

For example : I want to make a short game about the kidnapping of Timor and how it happened in his house !