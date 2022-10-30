HALLOWEEN UPDATE

Hello, Trick or Treaters,

This Halloween we are giving away a FREE costume pack in v.1.3.1 for you to celebrate Halloween.

The new costumes for the main characters are Cat Women, Bunny Girl, and Werewolf Kid.

HALLOWEEN CRITTERS COSTUME DLC



HALLOWEEN PHOTO CONTEST - WIN A FREE COPY OF HOLY PURGE



Show us your spookiest shots, and take a screenshot in-game. Send screenshots to discord to have a chance to win, Top 5 winners will receive our new multiplayer horror game called Holy Purge for FREE.

Check the new game here HOLY PURGE

LAST YEAR JACK-0-LANTERN CONTEST WINNERS



Last Year's Pumpkin winners are in the game for you to find. Thanks to all who participated.



HALLOWEEN STREAM WITH DEVS



On October 31 at night we will do a live stream, so come check us out and hang out.

GAME SALE

Sinister Halloween is 70% OFF RIGHT NOW.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/747690/Sinister_Halloween/

Don't forget to grab the Asylum DLC for 75% OFF RIGHT NOW.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1453070/Sinister_Halloween__Asylum_DLC/

If you enjoyed the game and want to support more content in the future please make a quick REVIEW.