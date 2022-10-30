Some improvements

The Crafting Terminal now takes crafting items from slots, the player's inventory, and from its own container.

Conveyor belt and underground conveyor can now be connected to the crafting terminal.

Iron ore and copper ore have changed their appearance slightly to be more distinguishable, refined ore of the same types have undergone the same changes.

Halloween

in the game will end on November 2nd after the next update, the main menu of the game will become normal, and pumpkins will no longer spawn around the game world.

Mode without enemies in development.

No gifs today :)