 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Total Factory update for 30 October 2022

Some improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9831333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Crafting Terminal now takes crafting items from slots, the player's inventory, and from its own container.
  • Conveyor belt and underground conveyor can now be connected to the crafting terminal.
  • Iron ore and copper ore have changed their appearance slightly to be more distinguishable, refined ore of the same types have undergone the same changes.

Halloween

in the game will end on November 2nd after the next update, the main menu of the game will become normal, and pumpkins will no longer spawn around the game world.

Mode without enemies in development.
No gifs today :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2132571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link