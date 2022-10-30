Open Beta - v2.0.5 - Networking Patch

Hey all, this patch focuses on networking optimisations and improvements. Fora noticed the game servers were using massive network bandwidth (sending out up to 30mbps across all clients) and I found that ammo bonuses and scanners were excessively broadcasting their positions. I also found a way to reduce the amount of data in player position/rotation packets, and all up reduced the amount of data being sent to each client from 250kbps to 15-20kbps.

I hope this alleviates some packet loss and hitreg issues. Please let me know if you're having any issues

Fixes

Removed some floating wood blocks on Devoid Wasteland and Aegis Oasis

Bonuses are now visible when you join a match mid-round

Fixed a rare networking issue that prevented single-shot weapons from shooting on the server

Fixed a rare issue that caused stats to not track for some players

Changes

Lobby names are now affected by the profanity filter

Reverted to a traditional full-minimap view

Changed underwater grass to rock, added more ships and increased window size on Aegis Oasis

Additions

Descriptions on titles on the Licence screen to show how they were earned

The display on the MiDi now shows the structure you're about to place

In digging mode, the display on the MiDi shows the health of the block you're looking at

Network Optimisations