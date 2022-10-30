 Skip to content

Sector's Edge update for 30 October 2022

Open Beta - v2.0.5 - Networking Patch

Open Beta - v2.0.5 - Networking Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, this patch focuses on networking optimisations and improvements. Fora noticed the game servers were using massive network bandwidth (sending out up to 30mbps across all clients) and I found that ammo bonuses and scanners were excessively broadcasting their positions. I also found a way to reduce the amount of data in player position/rotation packets, and all up reduced the amount of data being sent to each client from 250kbps to 15-20kbps.

I hope this alleviates some packet loss and hitreg issues. Please let me know if you're having any issues

Fixes

  • Removed some floating wood blocks on Devoid Wasteland and Aegis Oasis
  • Bonuses are now visible when you join a match mid-round
  • Fixed a rare networking issue that prevented single-shot weapons from shooting on the server
  • Fixed a rare issue that caused stats to not track for some players

Changes

  • Lobby names are now affected by the profanity filter
  • Reverted to a traditional full-minimap view
  • Changed underwater grass to rock, added more ships and increased window size on Aegis Oasis

Additions

  • Descriptions on titles on the Licence screen to show how they were earned
  • The display on the MiDi now shows the structure you're about to place
  • In digging mode, the display on the MiDi shows the health of the block you're looking at

Network Optimisations

  • Reduced total network bandwidth from ~250kbps to 15-20kbps
  • Reduced excessive position networking for ammo bonuses, grenades, Scanners and TOW Rocket Rifles
  • Reduced player position/rotation bandwidth by 70%
  • Removed redundant key press / key release / block amount messages

