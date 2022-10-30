 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nienix update for 30 October 2022

Set items!

Share · View all patches · Build 9831271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Version 0.55509205

🎯 [Set Items] Set items have been added! There are a total of 15 sets included in the patch. These can drop for Ancient Legendary-grade items. Their drop rate is significantly increased during Continuum XL, especially towards the end, as well as in Continuum Events (based on their difficulty).
🎯 [New Skill] Phased Deflectors (Founders): Damage taken from a single hit can at most inflict X% of your max hull. Your hull regeneration is reduced by Y%.
🎯 [UI] Polished UI indicators of various kinds.
🎯 [Recipe] Continuum Transmuter recipes have been added that allows moving a set between items, as well as remove set modifiers from an item.
🎯 [Balance] The bonus damage cap has been increased to 1000% (up from 400%).
🎯 [Balance] Drone hull has been increased.
🎯 [Balance] Drone damage has been decreased.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a (rare) race condition related to creating a new game when a game already is running with the inventory active.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9831271
Nienix Content Depot 1332761
Nienix Depot Linux Depot 1332762
Nienix Depot MacOS Depot 1332763
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link