Version 0.55509205

🎯 [Set Items] Set items have been added! There are a total of 15 sets included in the patch. These can drop for Ancient Legendary-grade items. Their drop rate is significantly increased during Continuum XL, especially towards the end, as well as in Continuum Events (based on their difficulty).

🎯 [New Skill] Phased Deflectors (Founders): Damage taken from a single hit can at most inflict X% of your max hull. Your hull regeneration is reduced by Y%.

🎯 [UI] Polished UI indicators of various kinds.

🎯 [Recipe] Continuum Transmuter recipes have been added that allows moving a set between items, as well as remove set modifiers from an item.

🎯 [Balance] The bonus damage cap has been increased to 1000% (up from 400%).

🎯 [Balance] Drone hull has been increased.

🎯 [Balance] Drone damage has been decreased.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a (rare) race condition related to creating a new game when a game already is running with the inventory active.