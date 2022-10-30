Version 0.55509205
🎯 [Set Items] Set items have been added! There are a total of 15 sets included in the patch. These can drop for Ancient Legendary-grade items. Their drop rate is significantly increased during Continuum XL, especially towards the end, as well as in Continuum Events (based on their difficulty).
🎯 [New Skill] Phased Deflectors (Founders): Damage taken from a single hit can at most inflict X% of your max hull. Your hull regeneration is reduced by Y%.
🎯 [UI] Polished UI indicators of various kinds.
🎯 [Recipe] Continuum Transmuter recipes have been added that allows moving a set between items, as well as remove set modifiers from an item.
🎯 [Balance] The bonus damage cap has been increased to 1000% (up from 400%).
🎯 [Balance] Drone hull has been increased.
🎯 [Balance] Drone damage has been decreased.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a (rare) race condition related to creating a new game when a game already is running with the inventory active.
Changed depots in beta branch