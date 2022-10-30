Patch 1.10: Fixes, Community Wishes & AI



Gen'l,

We are happy to report, that the most recent Update to Grand Tactician: The Civil War (1861-1865), Patch 1.10, has been released to the wider audience! This shipment contains a hefty load of fixes and improvements, big and small, as well as a few notable changes, of which we feel obligated to list to You the following:

Bases of Supply: when operating in enemy territory, if low on readiness, armies can now fall back to any city, depot, fort within the state. Near a base of supply readiness improves faster. The bases can be seen on the map, in enemy terriotory nearby the selected army, when map information setting "Supplies" is selected.

Weapon Production: the orders are now delivered in linear fashion, improving standardization and number of available weapons throughout the production.

Terrain, Weather & Supplies: IIPs now show supply information in the icon. Rugged terrain, such as mountains, now has low transport capacity, making operations with large armies more difficult. Depot fill ratio target can be changed to improve control over storage of supplies. Weather has bigger effect on supplies, through condition of the supply routes worsening. Precipitation map filter added.

UI: Added "update" button in the production panel for buildings.

Battle game speed 10x changed to 20x.

To review the full content of the patch, please refer to:

LINK TO PATCH NOTES

Most Respy,

Engineer Corps