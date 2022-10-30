 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

get REKTorized update for 30 October 2022

Leaderboards, Remotion Pulse and TimeKiller updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9831179 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi pilots,
finally an update where I will address some of the current issues.

Leaderboards are now online again and should stay online as I moved the database to a more reliable service. Syncing leaderboard data should also be a bit faster now!

TimeKiller now has a surrender warning in the pause menu to not accidentially early out from the session. There is also a fix for falsly earning the TryHard achievement early.

Remotion Pulse now has adjustable sensitivity. Correct the sensitivity in the settings menu in case you find yourself pulsing by accident.

And finally, a missing respawner was added to Tropical East. Jet.

Changed files in this update

get REKTorized Content Depot 869261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link