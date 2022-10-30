Leaderboards, Remotion Pulse and TimeKiller updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9831179 · Last edited 30 October 2022 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi pilots,

finally an update where I will address some of the current issues.

Leaderboards are now online again and should stay online as I moved the database to a more reliable service. Syncing leaderboard data should also be a bit faster now!

TimeKiller now has a surrender warning in the pause menu to not accidentially early out from the session. There is also a fix for falsly earning the TryHard achievement early.

Remotion Pulse now has adjustable sensitivity. Correct the sensitivity in the settings menu in case you find yourself pulsing by accident.

And finally, a missing respawner was added to Tropical East. Jet.