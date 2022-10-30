1.0.114 - Bugfixes & tweaks

1.0.105 - fix for black screen in event stage

1.0.106 - fix for item descriptions on multiple lines, text update

1.0.107 - fix for the extra screen in the inverse library appearing too often

1.0.108 - lowered volume of Side B music tracks

1.0.109 - tentative fix for black screen in new event stage (please try to swap to your main graphic card if it still happens) , text update, Mirror/Trumpet achievement fix on starting up the game

1.0.110 - Steam data migration process updated

1.0.111 - fix for BGM selection getting locked when entering special menus, fix for Drowner not appearing in the bestiary, hidden some unlocks until they're actually obtainable

1.0.112

Tweaked Twitch events

Twitch level up countdown timer starts when the first messsage is received

Fixed stage modifiers to work with the new system

Fixed bounding box of a couple of characters

Improved loading times of the pause menu (still WIP)

Fixed double egg removal in final stage

1.0.113

fixed fonts for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages

fixed controller input in Stage Selection

removed Orologions from certain boss fights

fix for game crashing with certain modded or corrupted saves

added Sketamari in Bestiary

tentative fix to Golden Eggs memory leak

1.0.114

added some silly spell codes including [spoiler]spoopyseason[/spoiler] : [spoiler]activates alternative skins for Mortaccio, Yatta Cavallo, Bianca Ramba, O'Sole Meeo, and their starting weapons until the game is rebooted.[/spoiler]