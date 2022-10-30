1.0.114 - Bugfixes & tweaks

1.0.105 - fix for black screen in event stage
1.0.106 - fix for item descriptions on multiple lines, text update
1.0.107 - fix for the extra screen in the inverse library appearing too often
1.0.108 - lowered volume of Side B music tracks
1.0.109 - tentative fix for black screen in new event stage (please try to swap to your main graphic card if it still happens) , text update, Mirror/Trumpet achievement fix on starting up the game
1.0.110 - Steam data migration process updated
1.0.111 - fix for BGM selection getting locked when entering special menus, fix for Drowner not appearing in the bestiary, hidden some unlocks until they're actually obtainable
1.0.112
- Tweaked Twitch events
- Twitch level up countdown timer starts when the first messsage is received
- Fixed stage modifiers to work with the new system
- Fixed bounding box of a couple of characters
- Improved loading times of the pause menu (still WIP)
- Fixed double egg removal in final stage
1.0.113
- fixed fonts for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages
- fixed controller input in Stage Selection
- removed Orologions from certain boss fights
- fix for game crashing with certain modded or corrupted saves
- added Sketamari in Bestiary
- tentative fix to Golden Eggs memory leak
1.0.114
- added some silly spell codes including [spoiler]spoopyseason[/spoiler] : [spoiler]activates alternative skins for Mortaccio, Yatta Cavallo, Bianca Ramba, O'Sole Meeo, and their starting weapons until the game is rebooted.[/spoiler]
Changed files in this update