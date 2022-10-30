 Skip to content

Pro Motion NG update for 30 October 2022

Update V7.2.8

Build 9831161

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update for V7

Fix: Loading projects of V8 containing layer groups raised errors

Fix: When changing the second brush color in the color palette window then brush transparency was changed

Fix: If a tile map project was saved with spare frame enabled then loading that project caused an internal error

Fix: In rare cases a mouse wheel action can lead to an internal error

Fix: Palette file problems. Gimp palette can have either spaces or tabs to separate RGB values. PM only supported tabs, now also supports spaces.
JASC pal format added.

Fix: As soon as you change lock grid settings animation play back is broken. Wrong frames are displayed between the animating ones. Only closing software solved the problem.

Fix: Moving tiles in the tile palette not working with single image layers. When having single image layers in a tile map project then moving tiles in the palette is nor working correctly. It leads to wrong tile indices in the tile map.

Changed files in this update

ProMotion NG Content Depot 671191
