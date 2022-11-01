Portuguese Added, Arcade Expansion & Joyous Japan DLC!

Portuguese is now fully supported throughout the entire game!

Portuguese has been added to the language select screen as well as the settings menu.

If you would like to contribute and add an additional language or know someone who would be wanting to do so, feel free to reach out to me.

Gentle Japan Arcade Game

A new arcade game made to show off the upcoming Joyous Japan DLC.

Gameplay is based off the pre-existing Firing Frenzy game, this time you have no flippers but have a controllable bumper!

1 new Achievement & Leaderboard.

2 Furs, 2 Cosmetics

DLC Discussion

The next DLC pack will be released in two weeks. I've taken you to the Wild West, now it is time for the Far East! One of the unique gimmicks introduced with this DLC pack are mini playfields with controllable bumpers. One of the two tables also has a time limited mission.

I am keeping to the 1 regular table and 1 wide table format. If all goes smoothly, I will be putting out a DLC once every two months.

Work on Roxy Raccoon 2: Topsy-Turvy is currently well underway. That game will have its own library of unique minigames in the Arcade section. What this means is that I will be developing a slew of minigames that are not related to pinball, however, I plan on porting those over to Pinball as a free bonus.

Bug Fixes/Misc.