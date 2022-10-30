V1.0.26 UPDATE LOG

1 The upper limit and lower limit (- 30 to 30) of honor value have been increased, and more detailed information about honor value can be obtained by police officers.

2 No matter the honor value is positive or negative, you can pay money at the police station.

3 When the honor value reaches 30, you will enter the [Reputation] state and be immune to the next fatal damage.

4 In the task prop [Sanwa's Letter], the hint of the influence of honor value on the main line of the game has been added.

5 The mission of Sneaker Falling into the City, Slim, can be triggered normally.

6 A new sign has been added to Sunny Town ranch to remind cows and cows of their sacredness (of course, the current version is inviolable)!