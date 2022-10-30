Thanks to the players who informed us about it, we identified the issue and it should be solved today, during the next game update. We appreciate your support.
Thanks for your patience.
SGS Korean War update for 30 October 2022
KOREAN LANGUAGE VERSION ISSUES
