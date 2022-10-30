 Skip to content

SGS Korean War update for 30 October 2022

KOREAN LANGUAGE VERSION ISSUES

Thanks to the players who informed us about it, we identified the issue and it should be solved today, during the next game update. We appreciate your support.
Thanks for your patience.

