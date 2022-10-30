V.2.0 Patch Notes

We are sure that version 2.0 will not satisfy many of you. However, we had to make some adjustments. There aren't any major differences, but we fixed some annoying bugs.

-UI overhauled. The Minimap in the UI was useless and we removed it. But the marker still works. You can easily mark the place you want to go on the map.

-Camera&Headphone Stand was transforming into another stand while being taken back into inventory. This issue has been fixed.

-There was a sound problem in the city. The sound completely disappeared after a point. This issue has been fixed.

-Some translation errors fixed.

-Fixed the problem of subtitles slipping in the intro at the entrance of the game.

-Fixed minor shifting problems in the texts in the main menu.

-The sign was open when the store was closed and closed when it was open. This issue has been fixed.

-Fixed the sound problem when exiting the casino.

-The pot has been removed (for now).

We still have a way. Major Update will be released with the new dlc. But we will expand MAJOR UPDATE. First of all, we will increase the interaction and entertainment actor in the city with pedestrians and the city atmosphere.