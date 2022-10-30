English
##########Content############
[Egypt]New location: Desert of the Trapped (Not sure how many people still remember the shape of this map. It's from more than 10 years ago.)
[Wiki]Information on this location has been updated to wiki: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Locations
[Bazaar]Added some shadows on the map.
[Tilemap]Changed the desert map tile to better support shadows.
[Faith]Rewrote the descriptions of some Center-of-Beliefs.
[Faith]New Center-of-Belief: Taoism
[Faith]Taoism and Buddhism Center-of-Beliefs now provide +5% Emotional Damage Resistance. (I am just making this Asian Joke as an Asian. :D)
##########System#############
[Faith]Added functions to allow dynamic requirements of tenets. (Still working in progress.)
[Faith]Added an item detail window when checking tenets. (Can turn on/off by clicking the "A" key.)
##########DEBUG#############
[Detail Window]Fixed a bug that causes some elemental-related special attributions to be not displayed.
[Faith]Fixed a bug that tenets are drawn way too close to each other. (A math problem.)
简体中文
##########Content############
【埃及】新区域：被困者的沙漠。（不知道还有多少人记得这张地图的来源，那已经是10多年前的事情了。）
【维基】关于这个区域的信息已经更新到维基：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Locations
【巴扎】加入了一些地图上的阴影。
【图块】修改了沙漠图块，增强了对阴影的支持。
【信仰】重写了部分信仰核心的描述。
【信仰】新信仰核心：道教
【信仰】道教和佛教的信仰核心现在提供+5%的情感伤害抗性。（对，我这是在向西方世界的小朋友们解释我们亚洲人就靠这个在各种内卷的社会里活命了。 (✺ω✺)）
##########System#############
【信仰】加入了信条的要求的动态代码块。（仍然在施工中。）
【信仰】加入了查阅信条时的详细信息窗口。（可以按A键开关。）
##########DEBUG#############
【细节窗口】修复了一个导致部分和某些元素有关的特殊属性未正确显示的Bug。
【信仰】修复了信仰绘制时过于靠在一起的Bug。（一个数学问题。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 30 October 2022
Update, Version 20221030
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update