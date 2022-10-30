・Auto-firing also applys to your companion.
・A visual effect is added when Berserk is activated.
・In chapter 4, the flooding event is now triggered when you enter the room.
・Fixed a bug when you use Aegis to cancel a Jump Slash, the character cannot jump any more.
・Fixed a bug when you have more than 99 items and put one of them on a Scale, item list in Shop is not correctly displayed.
・Fixed a bug where boss Anubis will use Resonate skill right after switching to its second form.
・Added some hints for puzzles in Chapter 6.
ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 30 October 2022
V1.0.9
