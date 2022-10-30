We lowered the difficulty level of the first pattern of stage 1, which was too harsh for those who were new to 4X4, lowered the overall level because there were many opinions that all the basic volumes were too large, and changed the image of the first pattern of stage 5, which was said to hurt eyes
4X4 update for 30 October 2022
p.0X5_Stage 1 First pattern Lower difficulty level, adjust game basic volume,
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update