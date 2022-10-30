 Skip to content

4X4 update for 30 October 2022

p.0X5_Stage 1 First pattern Lower difficulty level, adjust game basic volume,

Share · View all patches · Build 9830886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We lowered the difficulty level of the first pattern of stage 1, which was too harsh for those who were new to 4X4, lowered the overall level because there were many opinions that all the basic volumes were too large, and changed the image of the first pattern of stage 5, which was said to hurt eyes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099901
