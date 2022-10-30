 Skip to content

都市媚影-CityFascination update for 30 October 2022

Update 30 October

Share · View all patches · Build 9830881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Version Updates:
Eunice Chi phone system complete - additional storyline
Qi Yazhou's phone system is complete - additional storyline
[The phone system is now complete, you can now invite characters who have completed the storyline to your flat.]
[Dialogue cg system has been installed in the whole area, you can change your costume and view the pictures in any scene not specified]

