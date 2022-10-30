Voxella Delta-7

DELTA-7: 10/30/2022
some new things:
-added a new npc, castoro!
-added shields, matcha, and slowness potions
-buffed various dungeon enemies, all enemies have larger aggro range again
-potions now only take 1 material instead of 3
-regular potions can no longer be crafted and are rarer.
-the baton is now actually obtainable
