Voxella Delta-7

DELTA-7: 10/30/2022

some new things:

-added a new npc, castoro!

-added shields, matcha, and slowness potions

-buffed various dungeon enemies, all enemies have larger aggro range again

-potions now only take 1 material instead of 3

-regular potions can no longer be crafted and are rarer.

-the baton is now actually obtainable