Voxella update for 30 October 2022

Voxella Delta-7

Voxella Delta-7

Last edited by Wendy

DELTA-7: 10/30/2022
some new things:
-added a new npc, castoro!
-added shields, matcha, and slowness potions
-buffed various dungeon enemies, all enemies have larger aggro range again
-potions now only take 1 material instead of 3
-regular potions can no longer be crafted and are rarer.
-the baton is now actually obtainable

