VR Bugfix Patch

Another round of bugfixes today, largely focusing around VR issues. Some of them much needed.

VR:

Additional VR popping bug. (Fixed)

Grab interactors too finnicky. (Fixed)

UI elements locked to head causing readability issues. (Fixed) Added a floating UI for most UI.

Hover tooltip for items missing in VR. (Fixed)

Goggles lens sprite sometimes not fully covering the rendering area in VR. (Fixed)

Player and headset not always centered with each other. (Fixed)

Headset max and min height not always adjusted properly. (Fixed)

General:

Localization missing for Co-op note. (Fixed)

Bones tested count not displaying properly. (Fixed)

Adjusted lighting in Lynnwood's House.

There are still more bugs to fix but this should fix the most egregious VR issues that were plaguing earlier builds. After this patch I intend to start slipping in content updates alongside of bugfix patches. Thank you for all of the support, especially those of you who helped track down these bugs.