 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Floor44 update for 30 October 2022

NEW UPDATE!

Share · View all patches · Build 9830634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After Reaper moved in, one of his friends is comming as well for his protection, his name is Minion.
Minion is probably the weakest almong them all, but he is rich, and he always carries currency with him! More importantly, if Minion got put down, one of his brothers Minion No.2 will appear on the same floor level! This means, he can be farmed for currency, not that I encourage it, since robbing is bad.

Update:

  • Added new enemy: Minion
  • Added new achievement for putting down a minion
  • Added new achievement for feeding your friends
  • Added new ability: Minion Enfeeble
  • Added new basic ability: Attack. Players can now use weapons with it but damage is decreased
  • Added new item: VM Core for refreshing merchandise in the vending machine
  • Added arrow buttons in the ability panel for some players don't know the ability panel can be scrolled left and right
  • Lowered the price of keys in the vending machine
  • Improved scarer AI and fixed some of his issues
  • Lowered currency drop amount since it is guaranteed to drop by Minions

Changed files in this update

Depot 1980771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link