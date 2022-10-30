NEW UPDATE!

After Reaper moved in, one of his friends is comming as well for his protection, his name is Minion.

Minion is probably the weakest almong them all, but he is rich, and he always carries currency with him! More importantly, if Minion got put down, one of his brothers Minion No.2 will appear on the same floor level! This means, he can be farmed for currency, not that I encourage it, since robbing is bad.

Update: