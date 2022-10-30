NEW UPDATE!

After Reaper moved in, one of his friends is comming as well for his protection, his name is Minion.
Minion is probably the weakest almong them all, but he is rich, and he always carries currency with him! More importantly, if Minion got put down, one of his brothers Minion No.2 will appear on the same floor level! This means, he can be farmed for currency, not that I encourage it, since robbing is bad.
Update:
- Added new enemy: Minion
- Added new achievement for putting down a minion
- Added new achievement for feeding your friends
- Added new ability: Minion Enfeeble
- Added new basic ability: Attack. Players can now use weapons with it but damage is decreased
- Added new item: VM Core for refreshing merchandise in the vending machine
- Added arrow buttons in the ability panel for some players don't know the ability panel can be scrolled left and right
- Lowered the price of keys in the vending machine
- Improved scarer AI and fixed some of his issues
- Lowered currency drop amount since it is guaranteed to drop by Minions
Changed files in this update