青鳥樂園 Blue Bird Land EP.2 下篇 update for 30 October 2022

The EP2.Halloween special version: localization files' bug fixed.

30 October 2022 · Build 9830536

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The EP2.Halloween special version has some bugs, so the localization files couldn’t be executed. It has been corrected and now you can play the game normally!

