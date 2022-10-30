 Skip to content

孤胆惊魂3:起源 Fear3:Origins update for 30 October 2022

Update announcement for October 30, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjusted the number of monsters generated, now you can dynamically generate monsters according to the game difficulty.
  2. Fixed some of the scene bugs that can be stuck in the BOSS.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2125071
