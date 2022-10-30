- Adjusted the number of monsters generated, now you can dynamically generate monsters according to the game difficulty.
- Fixed some of the scene bugs that can be stuck in the BOSS.
孤胆惊魂3:起源 Fear3:Origins update for 30 October 2022
Update announcement for October 30, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update