After countless days and nights of waiting, all the characters have finally been completed. Now we will launch the experience version before the full version, and we will make some optimization later. It is not far from the game becoming an official version.
Muse:Valkiri&Dungeon update for 30 October 2022
Annoucement of V1.3.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
