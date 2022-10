Acclimate V0.8.1 f1

Release Notes

KNOWN ISSUES

• SLIGHT FPS DROP WHEN LOADING A TERRAIN TILE

• STATS ARE STILL IN DEVELOPMENT

CHANGES

• UPDATED INGAME MENU AND ADDED MORE FUNCTIONALITY

• UPDATED THE SKILLS TAB

• YOU CAN NOW NAME YOUR CHARACTER AND SELECT 3 STARTING SKILLS

• ADDED THE ABILITY TO COLLECT SKILL POINTS BY KILLING

• MOVED MAP TO THE TABLET, KEPT KEY SHORTCUT THE SAME

IMPROVEMENTS

• FIXED HITBOXES FOR ANIMALS

• UI IMPROVEMENTS

• FIXED MAP RESOLUTION

• ADDED SAVING FOR HOTBAR

• NATURE RENDERER V2021.1.6

• WEATHER MAKER V7.3.2