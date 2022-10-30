Happy Halloween 🎃👻 + Update 0.110.X

Share · View all patches · Build 9830077 · Last edited 30 October 2022 – 04:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Happy Halloween, folks!

We've got some seasonal bonuses and permanent additions to the game for you!

Seasonal spooky event

With some specials for Steam Scream Fest and beyond

The game is currently on sale by 20% off , the already heavily discounted (early access) price.

Check for a gift bag of Goodies at the top left of the Hub. We have a surprise there for you...:



We've been doing a bit of Hub redecorating to get into the spirit.



All XP you gain in-game increases by 12% during Halloween (and up to the 6th of November). You'll need it because:

Undead enemies rise more frequently during this season!



New Opponent: Jack O' Hoppers



Seasonal Slime substitute

A specific species of slime use pumpkins as protective mobile homes and is even more territorial than their blue and purple cousins. They have a high chance of appearing during Halloween; when they see you, they will light up and can track you more accurately through the dark.

New Music 🎼👻🎸

We have an overhauled theme for the Necromancer boss; check it out!

[https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mO71uH5ydp1T1olcMiCJXcSZcxB4pYWV/view?usp=sharing]('https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mO71uH5ydp1T1olcMiCJXcSZcxB4pYWV/view?usp=sharing')

Other New Graphics

Added multiple vase variants to Mantle's Edge



Added a new randomized parallax layer to Mantle's Edge



Other Improvements/Bug Hunting

Certain enchanted enemies are more likely to appear during this season to...



Arrows fired from Skeletal/Ashen rangers are now stopped by vases, encouraging you to use environmental counters more.

Fixed bug where a blocked dagger throw; would also throw the player backward.

Possessed crates can now rise and attack from liquids t0o.

The skeletons that the Necromancer spawns are a bit weaker, taking into account the Celestial Catacomb's location within the progression.

Much more...

We hope this season serves up a treat!