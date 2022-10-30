Happy Halloween 🎃👻 + Update 0.110.X

Happy Halloween, folks!
We've got some seasonal bonuses and permanent additions to the game for you!
Seasonal spooky event
With some specials for Steam Scream Fest and beyond
-
The game is currently on sale by 20% off, the already heavily discounted (early access) price.
-
Check for a gift bag of Goodies at the top left of the Hub. We have a surprise there for you...:
-
We've been doing a bit of Hub redecorating to get into the spirit.
-
All XP you gain in-game increases by 12% during Halloween (and up to the 6th of November). You'll need it because:
-
Undead enemies rise more frequently during this season!
New Opponent: Jack O' Hoppers
Seasonal Slime substitute
A specific species of slime use pumpkins as protective mobile homes and is even more territorial than their blue and purple cousins. They have a high chance of appearing during Halloween; when they see you, they will light up and can track you more accurately through the dark.
New Music 🎼👻🎸
We have an overhauled theme for the Necromancer boss; check it out!
[https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mO71uH5ydp1T1olcMiCJXcSZcxB4pYWV/view?usp=sharing]('https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mO71uH5ydp1T1olcMiCJXcSZcxB4pYWV/view?usp=sharing')
Other New Graphics
- Added multiple vase variants to Mantle's Edge
- Added a new randomized parallax layer to Mantle's Edge
Other Improvements/Bug Hunting
- Certain enchanted enemies are more likely to appear during this season to...
- Arrows fired from Skeletal/Ashen rangers are now stopped by vases, encouraging you to use environmental counters more.
- Fixed bug where a blocked dagger throw; would also throw the player backward.
- Possessed crates can now rise and attack from liquids t0o.
- The skeletons that the Necromancer spawns are a bit weaker, taking into account the Celestial Catacomb's location within the progression.
- Much more...
We hope this season serves up a treat!
Changed files in this update