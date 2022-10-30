The newest update now has a new movement setting in the menu to allow for controllers without touchpads to move. This was a issue at first since I only have one type of controller, but I believe that this update will fix problems with any controller. Also added are some level changes, mainly level 3, that improve the game slightly. If you have any feedback dear reader, please don't be afraid to comment.
Brain Syndrome VR update for 30 October 2022
Controller support added
Patchnotes via Steam Community
