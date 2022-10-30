Hello Agents! (✿◕‿◕)

Today I bring you the 0.6.9.2 Update. This comes with some new abilities, some love for the acrobat class, a new grenade type, and lots of bug fixes. With the start of the new month I'll be directing more of my time to the next sidequest and other new story content, so apologies if these regular updates may get a little more sparse.

In other news, I'll be trying to upload the DDS soundtrack to my youtube channel tomorrow since so many of you have requested it.

Here are da notes.

New Stuff

Security Camera Rework! Cameras now have audio cues and show you everything they’re tracking. This makes their actions much more explicit. Cameras also give you a second grace period before activating so you aren’t immediately punished for bumping into one.

New Grenades Type! Agents can now equip smoke grenades, which blocks sight for both you and enemies. This operates similarly to the Goodbye! Ability for infiltrator, only now you can throw it. I’m hoping this serves as a handy tool for agents who want to dabble in a little stealth or who want a new way to disengage from combat. The Goodbye! Ability has been reworked slightly to be consistent with this effect. Careful! Everyone inside the smoke zone can see each other.

New Ability for Acrobat - Ram. Turn your body into a weapon and deal damage to the enemies you run into based on your speed.

New Ability for Acrobat - Boosto Boosto Energy! Chug down an energy drink and refill the charges on all your other abilities.

New Ability for Infiltrator - Silence. This ability disables all sound and all alerts for a brief time period. Use this to keep your engagements reinforcement free, or when you need to break a window without anyone noticing. This one is weird and situational but I think clever agents will have lots of fun with it.

Ability unlock rework - new vocations now increase future costs by +2 instead of doubling them.

Perk rework! This technically came in the last hotfix but I didn’t explain it too well. Previously you had to spend a chiplet to equip a perk. This was supposed to add a sense of progression and permanence to your character, but punished experimentation waaaay too much. Previously you had to pay to unequip them too and whew what a wild and bad idea that was! Now perks can be swapped in and out freely, but you’ll have to pay chiplets to initially free up each slot. I hope this keeps the sense of progression while allowing much more experimentation.

Sight Grenades now allow you to hack the computers they reveal.

Breaker Boxes will now show their activation zones through the “zone” command.

Fixes and Adjustments