Community Feedback Update 3

Dismantle Kit 10

If you have repaired the cat but find it annoying you now have the option to dismantle it.

Just use your wrench. You can make it sit first so you don't have to chase it around.

Cafe Job

The job offered at the cafe is now intereactive instead of a boring clock.

Accept the job from Evalyn in the cafe. Bring as many dishes to the dishwasher as you can before time runs out. Bring 10 in 1 piece for max payment.

Currently Working On