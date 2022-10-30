Community Feedback Update 3

Dismantle Kit 10
If you have repaired the cat but find it annoying you now have the option to dismantle it.
Just use your wrench. You can make it sit first so you don't have to chase it around.
Cafe Job
The job offered at the cafe is now intereactive instead of a boring clock.
Accept the job from Evalyn in the cafe. Bring as many dishes to the dishwasher as you can before time runs out. Bring 10 in 1 piece for max payment.
Currently Working On
- Making all jobs interactive.
- A new super beautifully designed sleek masterpiece of a vehicle
Changed files in this update