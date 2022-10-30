 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 30 October 2022

Community Feedback Update 3

Share · View all patches · Build 9829923 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dismantle Kit 10
If you have repaired the cat but find it annoying you now have the option to dismantle it.
Just use your wrench. You can make it sit first so you don't have to chase it around.

Cafe Job
The job offered at the cafe is now intereactive instead of a boring clock.
Accept the job from Evalyn in the cafe. Bring as many dishes to the dishwasher as you can before time runs out. Bring 10 in 1 piece for max payment.

Currently Working On

  • Making all jobs interactive.
  • A new super beautifully designed sleek masterpiece of a vehicle

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link